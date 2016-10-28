Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's sales rise 1.6 pct

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 1.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its North American cruises and higher onboard spending.
The company's net income rose to $693.3 million, or $3.21 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $228.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier, when the company took a non-cash charge of $399.3 million related to its Pullmantur brand.
Total revenue rose to $2.56 billion from $2.52 billion.
Net revenue yields, which take into account spending per available berth, rose 0.4 percent in the quarter, driven mainly by strong close-in demand for North American itineraries. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.