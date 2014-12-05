BRIEF-RCCL: Celebrity cruises orders two new iconic ships

OSLO Dec 5 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Celebrity Cruises has signed a letter of intent for a new class of vessels, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and French shipbuilder STX France

* The two 2,900-guest, 117,000-gross-registered-ton ships, developed under the project name EDGE will build upon the modern luxury experience of the brand's Millennium and

* Solstice class vessels.

* The company expects delivery of the first ship in Fall 2018, with the second vessel delivered in the early

* part of 2020.

* Based upon current ship orders, projected capital expenditures for full year 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and

* 2018 are $1.4 billion, $1.5 billion, $2.3 billion, $0.4 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively.

* Capacity increases for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 are expected to be 2.4%, 5.5%, 6.7%, 3.8% and

* 4.3%, respectively.

Celebrity Cruises is owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. a global cruise vacation company that also owns Royal Caribbean International, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises and CDF Croisières de France, as well as TUI Cruises through a 50 percent joint venture.