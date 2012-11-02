版本:
2012年 11月 2日

RPT-BRIEF-Royal Caribbean announces $500 million senior unsecured notes offering

OSLO, 2 nov OSLO, November 2 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd : * Has commenced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of

10 year Senior Unsecured Notes * The offering of the Senior Unsecured Notes is being made

pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and

Exchange Commission * The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay amounts

outstanding under its unsecured debt facilities.

