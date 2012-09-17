UPDATE 3-Shell admits Arctic drilling defeat, for now

* Arctic seen having 30 pct of undiscovered gas; 13 pct oil
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Sept 17 Shell's offshore
drillers have lost their race with the Arctic winter and
abandoned hope of striking oil this year but will drill wells
before the ice closes in to prepare for a 2013 search for the
region's elusive riches.
Shell had until Sept. 24 to drill into oil reservoirs in the
Chukchi Sea, according to U.S. rules designed to accommodate the
dangers of drilling in increasing ice and deteriorating weather
in the environmentally sensitive region.
But Shell's U.S. offshore Arctic expedition has cost $4.5
billion since 2005, almost one sixth of Shell's annual capital
spending budget, and has faced a series of setbacks.
The latest came on Monday when the company said its
containment dome, a giant metal box on a barge that is standing
by to help contain any oil spill resulting from a well blowout,
had been damaged during tests.
"In order to lay a strong foundation for operations in 2013,
we will forgo drilling into hydrocarbon zones this year.
Instead, we will begin as many wells, known as `top holes,' as
time remaining in this season allows," the company said.
By Oct. 31, Shell must halt all operations, including top
hole wells which stop short of the oil reservoirs but prepare
the way for drilling in earnest next year.
Last week, Shell was forced to unhook its drilling vessel
from anchors holding it over a drill site to escape encroaching
ice, just a day after it started drilling the first hole in the
Chukchi seabed for more than two decades.
The work had begun after a series of delays having finally
won permission from the U.S. Interior Department and the
Environmental Protection Agency. U.S. regulatory oversight of
the Arctic has long been intensive, but it has stepped up a gear
since the Macondo oil spill in 2010.
The absence of a certificate for the barge itself from the
U.S. Coast Guard delayed operations earlier in the summer. Ice
cover in unexpected quantities has also been a complication.
Shell's activities in the Beaufort Sea, another Arctic
province, have been hit by some of the same issues and by the
need to avoid disturbing the autumn whale hunting season nearby.
Drillers there have yet to get a drill bit into the seabed.
IS IT WORTH IT?
The remoteness, the extreme cold, and the threat from ice
floes crushing equipment pile more costs on top of those imposed
by restrictions on drilling during hunting and breeding seasons
and requirements for expensive emergency equipment to be on
standby.
And industry executives acknowledge that the economics of
Arctic exploration is shaky.
"The Arctic has a high cost of supply and it is going to
take high oil prices to keep it competitive until we can drive
down the costs," ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan
Lance said last month.
In July, BP, Europe's second largest
investor-controlled oil company behind Shell, indefinitely
suspended a $1.5 billion offshore oil project in Alaska due to
cost overruns and technical setbacks.
And last month, the Shtockman consortium that had been
looking to exploit a huge gas field in the Russian Barents Sea
put the plan in mothballs, saying it is too costly for now.
Nevertheless, Shell and other international oil and gas
companies are moving into the Arctic because of increasing
resource nationalism and dwindling production in their
traditional heartlands of the Middle East, South America, the
United States, the North Sea and elsewhere.
Persistently high oil prices are also making the huge
engineering challenges of working in such a hostile environment
look more worthwhile. In addition, the climate change that
burning hydrocarbons contributes to has pushed back the ice,
opening up access to, and markets for, the hydrocarbons there.
The prize of success could be huge. The International Energy
Agency (IEA) estimates that some 30 percent of the world's
undiscovered natural gas and 13 percent of its oil is waiting to
be exploited in the Arctic.
Norwegian oil producer Statoil, another Arctic
pioneer which recently teamed up with Russia's Gazprom
and others, is working on a prototype of a gas compressor the
size of a football field and 20 metres (66 feet) high designed
to sit on the seabed beneath the ice and operate all year round.
Drilling in the Arctic Barents Sea, off Norway, has
continued unabated this year after a string of major discoveries
recently and the government will offer 72 Arctic blocks in a
licensing round later this year.
Statoil already operates the Snoehvit LNG facility in the
Barents and Italy's ENI is putting the finishing
touches to the $6.4 billion Goliat facility, which will start up
in 2014.
ENVIRONMENTALISTS PLEASED
Campaigners are worried about the potential threat to
wildlife, the environment and traditional Arctic communities
from drilling noise and pollution and the chance of a spill.
Greenpeace hailed the failure of the Shell safety equipment
to get through the testing stage as a victory for its campaign
to keep the oil companies out of the region.
"Nearly 2 million people from around the world have joined
the Greenpeace campaign to Save the Arctic and keep it off
limits to oil companies," said Ben Ayliffe, senior Arctic
campaigner, in a statement.
"Today's news is vindication for the effort they have put in
confronting the oil giant in places as far apart as New Zealand
and Edinburgh, but these millions will not stop until the whole
of the pristine and unique Arctic is protected."
The New York-based environmental group Natural Resources
Defense Council said the problems Shell has had highlight the
dangers of working in Arctic conditions.
"It's not safe to drill for oil in the Arctic -- not now,
not next month, not next year," the NRDC said in a statement.
Frederic Hauge, founder of environmental campaign group the
Bellona Foundation, told Reuters at a recent industry conference
in Norway that there was no way a response on the scale mounted
after BP's 2010 Macondo Deepwater Horizon spill in the U.S. Gulf
could be mounted in the Arctic.
"We don't have the equipment for cleaning up oil on the ice.
The Deepwater Horizon cleanup had 45,000 workers and 4,500 ships
working out of some of the biggest ports in the world. Where are
the harbours for that? We don't have that at all. The oil
industry is too self-confident."