2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Royal Gold raises common stock dividend by 5 pct to $0.84/shr

Nov 20 Royal Gold Inc : * Increases common stock dividend 5% to $0.84 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
