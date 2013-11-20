版本:
2013年 11月 20日

BRIEF-Royal Gold raises annual dividend for shares of common stock to $0.84 from $0.80

Nov 20 Royal Gold Inc : * Increased annual dividend for shares of common stock from $0.80 to $0.84,

payable on a quarterly basis of $0.21 per share-SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
