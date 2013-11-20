版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

RESEARCH ALERT-Royal Mail: BofA Merrill starts with neutral rating

Nov 20 Royal Mail PLC : * BofA Merrill starts with neutral; target price 580p For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
