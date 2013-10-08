UPDATE 3-Britain set to price Royal Mail sale at top of range -sources

* Orders below 330p/share risk missing out - sources
* Royal Mail to make market debut on Oct. 11
* Sale would value company at 3.3 bln pounds
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain is on track to sell shares
in Royal Mail at the top of its price range, two sources close
to the deal said, valuing the postal service at more than $5
billion on the final day that investors can put in orders.
Despite the threat of strike action from delivery staff and
criticism from opposition lawmakers, the government is close to
completing the sale of a majority stake in the near 500-year-old
Royal Mail - the fourth attempt to sell off the postal service.
The privatisation, which at the top of the expected price
range would value Royal Mail at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3
billion), is Britain's biggest since John Major's Conservative
government sold the railways in the 1990s.
The stock market offering has received strong demand from
the outset, and investors have now been told those with orders
below 330 pence per share, the top of an original 260p-330p
range, risk missing out, the sources said.
Institutional investors have been warned that, due to strong
demand, they should expect their orders to be scaled back.
Financial spread betting firm IG is predicting the shares
could close between 385 pence and 405 pence on their stock
market debut on Friday.
IG Chief Market Strategist David Jones said the success of
past big privatisations such as BT and British Gas was
probably attracting retail investors.
"People have got memories about how well these government
sell-offs did back in the 1980s and 90s," he said. "With those,
there were decent windfall profits on the first day."
Despite the strong demand, many members of the public are
against the sale, with a YouGov survey in July showing
two-thirds of British adults opposed the privatisation.
The government has said around 30 percent of the shares on
offer are expected to go to individual members of the public,
who must spend a minimum of 750 pounds to invest in the company.
It has also agreed to hand 10 percent of Royal Mail's shares
to staff in the largest share giveaway of any major British
privatisation.
Although trade unions are currently balloting for strike
action, a source familiar with the matter said just 368 of the
150,000 eligible UK-based workers had declined to take up their
free shares, worth around 2,200 pounds per person.
POLITICAL OPPOSITION
The sale of Royal Mail follows the flotation of its Belgian
peer bpost in June and comes as strong equity markets
have helped to revive new listings in Europe this year. European
flotations raised $15.9 billion in the first nine months - three
times the year-ago level, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Tuesday, vodka maker Stock Spirits began taking orders
for its London share sale, while the debt collection firm Arrow
Global saw its shares open higher on their London
debut.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Robin Byde has estimated Royal
Mail is valued at around 8 times earnings, below an average of
about 10 for the European sector, including peers such as bpost
and Austrian Post.
On Monday, British Business Secretary Vince Cable accused
the opposition Labour party, which has said taxpayers could be
short-changed by the sale, of irresponsibly talking up the value
of the postal service. He said Labour's assertions were based on
"back of the envelope" calculations.
Labour is opposed to the timing of the sale, which it says
is designed to bolster Britain's public finances, but has
resisted calls from party activists and trade unions to pledge
to renationalise the firm if it wins power in a 2015 election.
"There are misgivings that the flotation has been rushed at
the expense of taxpayers, with this week's deadline for retail
and institutional applications for the offer considered by many
as too soon," said Andrew Humphries, director of asset
management at St James's Place Wealth Management.
Three sell-off attempts in the last 19 years have failed due
to opposition from within the governing party, which feared an
electoral backlash from tampering with a revered institution.
Institutional investors have until 1600 GMT to put in orders
for the sale, being run by Goldman Sachs and UBS
, while individual retail buyers have until 2259 GMT.