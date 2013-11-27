UPDATE 1-UK says last-minute price hike would have risked Royal Mail sale

By Neil Maidment and William James
LONDON Nov 27 Britain's sale of the Royal Mail
postal service, its biggest privatisation in decades,
would have been put at "considerable risk" if it had tried to
raise the price at the last minute, ministers said on Wednesday.
Last month's Royal Mail selloff has grabbed headlines, with
unions and opposition lawmakers criticising the government for
potentially short-changing the taxpayer after shares in the firm
rocketed by as much as 80 percent after flotation.
"Had we sought to push the price range higher, we would have
lost a significant number of the long term investors who we
wished to attract into the company," Business Secretary Vince
Cable told a parliamentary inquiry into the sale on Wednesday.
Critics have accused government of missing an opportunity,
after banks organising the float said it may have been possible
to raise the offer price in the days before the sale.
Cable said on Wednesday that after deliberation with the
banks at the time they decided such a move would have created
"considerable risks and a very large downside".
The sale of a 60 percent government stake in Royal Mail at
330 pence a share valued the company at 3.3 billion pounds. On
Wednesday its market capitalisation was 5.6 billion.
The group was up 5 percent on the day at 559 pence by 1035
GMT, after a strong trading update earlier on Wednesday, with
demand for parcels helping first-half operating profit to almost
double from the year-ago period.
The panel of lawmakers repeatedly accused Cable and Business
Minister Michael Fallon of botching the sale at taxpayers'
expense. The ministers refuted that claim, firing back that the
success of the sale should be judged over a much longer period.
"The taxpayer hasn't lost anything," Fallon said.
"I think we'll look back on this sale as a successful
transaction that had the best prospect of giving Royal Mail a
commercial future that minimised any risk to the taxpayer having
to bail it out."
Last week Goldman Sachs and UBS, the banks
which led the selloff, told the inquiry Royal Mail could not
have been sold at its current higher price.
Those banks, however, had advised Britain it could try to
get as much as 20p per share above the 330p offer price, but
said factors including the threat of looming industrial action
by postal workers and the risk of a U.S. debt default had meant
targeted investors would have pulled out at the higher price.
Cable said the government had yet to decide whether the
banks involved in the float would be paid a 4.2 million pound
bonus, and said such a decision could be years away.