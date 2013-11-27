UPDATE 1-UK says last-minute price hike would have risked Royal Mail sale

By Neil Maidment and William James

LONDON Nov 27 Britain's sale of the Royal Mail postal service, its biggest privatisation in decades, would have been put at "considerable risk" if it had tried to raise the price at the last minute, ministers said on Wednesday.

Last month's Royal Mail selloff has grabbed headlines, with unions and opposition lawmakers criticising the government for potentially short-changing the taxpayer after shares in the firm rocketed by as much as 80 percent after flotation.

"Had we sought to push the price range higher, we would have lost a significant number of the long term investors who we wished to attract into the company," Business Secretary Vince Cable told a parliamentary inquiry into the sale on Wednesday.

Critics have accused government of missing an opportunity, after banks organising the float said it may have been possible to raise the offer price in the days before the sale.

Cable said on Wednesday that after deliberation with the banks at the time they decided such a move would have created "considerable risks and a very large downside".

The sale of a 60 percent government stake in Royal Mail at 330 pence a share valued the company at 3.3 billion pounds. On Wednesday its market capitalisation was 5.6 billion.

The group was up 5 percent on the day at 559 pence by 1035 GMT, after a strong trading update earlier on Wednesday, with demand for parcels helping first-half operating profit to almost double from the year-ago period.

The panel of lawmakers repeatedly accused Cable and Business Minister Michael Fallon of botching the sale at taxpayers' expense. The ministers refuted that claim, firing back that the success of the sale should be judged over a much longer period.

"The taxpayer hasn't lost anything," Fallon said.

"I think we'll look back on this sale as a successful transaction that had the best prospect of giving Royal Mail a commercial future that minimised any risk to the taxpayer having to bail it out."

Last week Goldman Sachs and UBS, the banks which led the selloff, told the inquiry Royal Mail could not have been sold at its current higher price.

Those banks, however, had advised Britain it could try to get as much as 20p per share above the 330p offer price, but said factors including the threat of looming industrial action by postal workers and the risk of a U.S. debt default had meant targeted investors would have pulled out at the higher price.

Cable said the government had yet to decide whether the banks involved in the float would be paid a 4.2 million pound bonus, and said such a decision could be years away.