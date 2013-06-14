Royalty Pharma says Elan sale process seeks to deflect Royalty bid

June 14 Royalty Pharma believes that the only
reason Elan Corp Plc has announced a sales process is to
deflect Royalty's own offer, the company's CEO said in a
statement Friday morning.
Royalty Pharma has not heard from Elan or its financial
advisers, said Pablo Legorreta, Royalty's chief executive
officer, in the e-mailed statement.
"If shareholders want to have the option to choose between
Royalty Pharma's offer or a sale process, they should vote
against all four of Elan's proposals, especially the share
repurchase program," the firm said in its statement.