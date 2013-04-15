版本:
Royalty Pharma says sweetens bid for Elan

April 15 U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma sweetened its bid for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp , on Monday, offering what it called "a firm, all cash offer" worth as much as $12 per share, depending on the outcome of a Dutch auction.

Royalty Pharma said the offer will be financed through a combination of existing resources and new credit facilities. It is being advised by JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Groton Partners.
