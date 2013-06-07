版本:
BRIEF-Royalty bid backed by 7.5 pct of Elan shareholders pre-extension

DUBLIN, June 7 Royalty Pharma Us Partners LP : * Royalty Pharma says as of June 6, had received valid acceptance of 7.5 percent of maximum Elan shares affected * Royalty Pharma says valid acceptances received before it announced extension of closing date for Elan bid
