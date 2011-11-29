REFILE-FUNDVIEW-Royce Opportunity upbeat on media, homebuilders

(Refiles to fix dateline)

By Megha Mandavia and Arpita Mukherjee

Nov 29 The 2012 U.S. presidential elections and the London Olympics may give a fillip to media stocks and a possible easing of bank credit requirements may boost the struggling homebuilding sector, says a portfolio manager at Royce Opportunity Fund.

Boniface Zaino, who manages about $1.7 billion of assets under management, said media companies are going to see high demand in the first three quarters of next year.

"Next year is an election year and that increases media spending which crowds out the normal advertiser," Zaino told Reuters.

Zaino, who started his career with Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc in 1968, is encouraged by the digital opportunity for the media companies.

"Most of these media companies understand the impact of digital on their potentials and they've all gotten themselves more and more involved," said the fund manager, who, however, likes the "romance of the newspaper and turning the pages".

The 68-year old portfolio manager rates newspaper publisher McClatchy Co -- which gets more than a fifth of its revenue online -- as one of his favorites.

A decline in print advertising has hammered newspapers and magazines for several quarters. They are increasingly looking to raise their exposure to the digital space, which promises better advertising revenue.

Zaino, who is optimistic about Meredith Corp and broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc, considers the New York Times Co an undervalued stock.

"It's a newspaper of record and a paper that never does not publish," Zaino said. "It has a unique asset worldwide, but I don't think the market credits it for that particular quality."

Zaino's investment strategy is to pick up undervalued stocks in a weak economy, with the expectation of benefiting when the economy rebounds.

The odds of another recession have receded to one-in-four, a recent Reuters poll showed.

Royce Opportunity Fund outperformed its benchmark Russell 2000 index in 2009 and 2010, as the economy bounced back.

The fund has fallen 26 percent year to date, versus a 17 percent drop in the index.

Thomson Reuters' Lipper assigns the fund a four out of five rating for total return and consistent return.

PENT-UP HOUSING DEMAND

In the homebuilding sector, Royce Opportunity Fund owns stocks such as Toll Brothers Inc and Trex Co Inc , which suffered during the downturn because of high foreclosures by banks resulting in excess supply and low prices.

"Each month when we do not have home sales ... which has been occurring for last two to three years, has created a bigger and bigger pool of demand that has to be satisfied," Zaino told Reuters.

Zaino said the administration could, in an election year, take a friendly attitude towards banks and encourage them to lend more by easing credit requirements.

The fund manager looks forward to investing in small community banks, saying they are depressed stocks that would eventually pick up with the housing market. He, however, did not give any names.

Zaino also expects higher housing sales and a better pricing environment to strengthen the balance sheets of mortgage insurers, which were hit as housing prices dropped.

He owns a stake in Radian Group Inc and Old Republic . MGIC Investment was recently added.

Furniture companies like Ethan Allen Interiors Inc and Furniture Brands International would benefit from the housing recovery, he said.

Zaino added Ethan Allen to his portfolio just before September, saying the company had done "very well in very difficult times." (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)