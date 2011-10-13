RPC Inc shares rise on buyout rumors

Oct 13 Shares of oilfield service company RPC Inc jumped as much as 11 percent on rumors of a possible buyout by onshore driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc .

"Today there are rumours of Patterson buying them out. I have heard other names like Superior Energy before and also heard that others will have a look at them," analyst Neal Dingmann of Suntrust Robinson Humphrey told Reuters.

Dingmann said the deal would make sense as Patterson has some fracking business and has always said it would like to have more.

James Landers, vice president of corporate finance at RPC, declined to comment but said rumors could be the reason for the jump in the company's shares.

Shares of the Atlanta, Georgia-based company were trading up 2 percent at $18.27 on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched $19.91 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)