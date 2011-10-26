UPDATE 1-RPC Inc Q3 rev beats Wall Street

* Q3 EPS $0.57 in line with estimates
* Q3 rev rose 66 pct
* Raises quarterly dividend by 25 pct
Oct 26 RPC Inc posted a quarterly profit
in line with market estimates, though revenue was above
expectations on strong demand, and the oilfield services company
increased its quarterly dividend.
July-September earnings rose to $83.1 million, or 57 cents
per share, from $46.3 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 66 percent to $502.2 million.
Analysts expected the company to earn 57 cents per share on
revenue of $490.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company increased its quarterly dividend to 10 cents per
share from 8 cents per share.
Shares of Atlanta, Georgia-based RPC, which have lost almost
30 percent of their value since the company announced their
second-quarter results in July, closed at $17.22 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)