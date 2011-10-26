UPDATE 1-RPC Inc Q3 rev beats Wall Street

* Q3 EPS $0.57 in line with estimates

* Q3 rev rose 66 pct

* Raises quarterly dividend by 25 pct

Oct 26 RPC Inc posted a quarterly profit in line with market estimates, though revenue was above expectations on strong demand, and the oilfield services company increased its quarterly dividend.

July-September earnings rose to $83.1 million, or 57 cents per share, from $46.3 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 66 percent to $502.2 million.

Analysts expected the company to earn 57 cents per share on revenue of $490.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company increased its quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share from 8 cents per share.

Shares of Atlanta, Georgia-based RPC, which have lost almost 30 percent of their value since the company announced their second-quarter results in July, closed at $17.22 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)