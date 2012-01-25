UPDATE 3-RPC sees shift to oilfields hurting revenue

* Sees Q1 rev lower than Q4
* Sees 2012 CapEx at $350 mln
* Shares fall 6 pct
Jan 25 RPC Inc expects
current-quarter revenue to fall sequentially as the oilfield
services provider shifts to oil-rich basins, where fewer
services are needed, to offset the impact from falling gas
prices.
The company also said its prices for servicing may be hit as
natural gas customers cut production.
The U.S. benchmark natural gas prices have almost
halved in the last one year, prompting energy companies to shift
focus to the more lucrative oil.
"We are going to be moving into basins which typically
aren't quite as service intensive (as those RPC currently
operates in), so we may have lower revenues (in the first
quarter)," Chief Financial Officer Ben Palmer said on a
conference call.
The Atlanta-based company said it would cut spending in 2012
to about $350 million from $416 million in 2011.
"Three months ago we didn't expect to be where we are today.
But natural gas prices, again, have moved down very quickly and
customers are certainly making...decisions that are impacting
activity levels," a company executive said.
Larger peer Halliburton Co had said a deep slump in
natural gas prices would pinch first-quarter earnings.
RAW MATERIAL SHORTAGE
Atlanta, Georgia-based RPC said its quarterly margins were
hurt by project delays among its big customers, higher costs and
a shortage of raw materials.
The company said procurement of raw materials remain
challenging.
A boom in shale drilling has led to higher demand for raw
materials such as proppants, used to hold wells open during the
extraction of oil and gas.
RPC posted October-December profit of 51 cents per share on
revenue of $482.8 million. Analysts had expected the company to
earn 63 cents per share on revenue of $534.3 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RPC shares were trading down 5 percent at $16.57 in
afternoon trade. They fell 6 percent earlier in the day.
The broader Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment and Services Index
was down slightly at $575.51