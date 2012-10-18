版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates RPM International notes Baa3

Oct 18 RPM International Inc : * Moody's assigns baa3 rating to rpm's new 10 year notes * Rpt-moody's assigns baa3 rating to rpm's new 10 year notes

