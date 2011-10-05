UPDATE 3-RPM expects margins to improve in second half

* Q1 EPS $0.59 vs est $0.58
* Reaffirms 2012 EPS growth of 10-15 pct
* Reaffirms 2012 rev growth of 8-10 pct
* Shares up 9 pct
(Adds conference call details; updates shares)
Oct 5 Coatings and sealants maker RPM
International Inc said it expects margins to improve,
particularly in the second half of the year, and said it is
interested in acquiring companies with a similar margin profile.
The company has made four acquisitions since September 2010,
including Grupo P&V group of companies on
Wednesday.
"I think we will start to see some margin improvement in the
second half of the year, assuming we don't see another step-up
in raw material cost increases, which at this point we do not
anticipate," Chief Executive Frank Sullivan said in a conference
call with analysts.
The economic slowdown and high raw material prices had taken
their toll on the U.S. paints and coatings industry in the last
few years.
RPM has been raising product prices for the past
two quarters to offset high costs of raw materials like color
pigments, resins, solvents and other natural gas and oil-based
components.
The $2.46 billion company, which sells brands like
Rust-Oleum, Day-Glo, Tremco, Stonhard and Carboline, said
earlier today it bought Barcelona-based fireproofing products
maker Grupo P&V group of companies and expects the deal to add
to earnings within a year.
Shares of the company were trading up 9 percent at $20.53 on
the New York Stock Exchange. The broader S&P Specialty Chemicals
Sub-industry Index was up 1.70 percent.
SEGMENT GROWTH
The $2.46 billion RPM stuck to its earlier 2012 forecast of
10-15 percent growth in earnings per share and 8-10 percent
growth in sales.
Revenue from the industrial business -- which deals with
making roofing systems, flooring systems, corrosion control
coatings as well as heavy-duty sealants -- grew 11 percent to
$667 million in the first quarter, accounting for two-thirds of
the total revenue.
RPM's consumer businesses has also benefited with an
increase in product prices, CEO Sullivan said in a statement.
First-quarter net income attributable to stockholders rose
to $76.8 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue rose 10
percent.
Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 58 cents per
share, on revenue of $970.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Supriya Kurane)