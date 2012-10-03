RPM reports lower profit on one-time charges

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
Oct 3 RPM International Inc's quarterly profit fell as the coatings and sealants maker incurred one-time charges.
Profit fell to $33.9 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $76.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $1.05 billion.
The Medina, Ohio-based company's shares closed at $26.63 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million

* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC