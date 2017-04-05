MOVES-RPMI Railpen hires new compliance and risk director

April 5 RPMI Railpen, a British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business.

Mitchell, who has previously held senior roles at banks including BNP Paribas and NatWest Bank, will report to Julian Cripps, the managing director of Railpen's investment business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)