MOVES-RPMI Railpen hires new compliance and risk director

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 RPMI Railpen, a British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business.
Mitchell, who has previously held senior roles at banks including BNP Paribas and NatWest Bank, will report to Julian Cripps, the managing director of Railpen's investment business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.