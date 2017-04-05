版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 19:56 BJT

MOVES-RPMI Railpen hires new compliance and risk director

April 5 RPMI Railpen, a British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business.

Mitchell, who has previously held senior roles at banks including BNP Paribas and NatWest Bank, will report to Julian Cripps, the managing director of Railpen's investment business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐