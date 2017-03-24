RPT-BRIEF-Vitol SA reports lower 2016 turnover

(Repeats with no change to text)

March 24 Vitol SA:

* 2016 turnover at $152 bln (2015: $168 bln)

* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago

* Trading over 7 million barrels per day in 2016

* On the upstream side, our focus is very much on the development of the Sankofa Gye Nyame fields offshore Ghana, and operated by Eni Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)