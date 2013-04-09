RPT-EU tax commissioner urges Austria to follow Luxembourg on bank transparency

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Repeats to detach from unrelated snaps)
BRUSSELS, April 8 The European Commission welcomed what it called Luxembourg's openness to automatic exchange of information about bank accounts in the country, warning that Austria would find itself in an "unsustainable" position if it did not follow its example.
"I very much welcome Luxembourg's new openness to automatic exchange of information, even if it is long overdue," Algirdas Semeta, the European commissioner in charge of tax policy, said in a statement to Reuters.
"The spotlight is now on Austria. If it continues to resist this inevitable progress towards greater transparency, it will find itself in a lonely and quite unsustainable position." (Reporting By John O'Donnell)
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.