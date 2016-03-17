RPX shareholder Mangrove to nominate 3 directors for board-letter

March 17 A shareholder of patent services
provider <RPX Corp.> plans to nominate three directors for the
company's board, after talks with RPX's CEO failed to head off a
proxy fight.
Mangrove Partners, which says it is RPX's fifth largest
shareholder, said in a letter on Thursday that the company has
not spent its money wisely and that its core business is
slowing.
"Instead of returning cash to shareholders, the Company has
hoarded cash and made expensive acquisitions," Mangrove said in
its letter, signed by founder Nathaniel August, a copy of which
was obtained by Reuters. The letter also lists several concerns
the hedge fund has regarding the company's corporate governance.
Shares of RPX are down around 50 percent since it debuted on
the Nasdaq in May 2011.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)