UPDATE 2-RPX buys Apple-backed Rockstar patents for $900 mln

By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Dec 23 Patent risk management company
RPX Corp said on Tuesday it would buy patents owned by
Apple Inc and other firms for $900 million, helping to
further scale back lawsuits over smartphone technology.
The sale consists of the more than 4,000 patents still owned
by Rockstar Consortium, which was formed from the $4.5 billion
purchase of about 6,000 Nortel Network Corp patents in 2011
following its bankruptcy.
The deal puts an end to litigation started last year by
Rockstar against several handset manufacturers whose phones
operate on Google Inc's Android operating system,
which fiercely competes with Apple mobile products.
While the sale price is far less than what Rockstar had paid
for the original 6,000 patents, the most valuable 2,000 of them
had already been distributed to consortium members, RPX Chief
Executive John Amster said.
The deal was partly motivated by the Rockstar owners
rethinking their strategy for the patents, Amster said, noting
that he expects Rockstar will cease to exist in its current form
after the sale.
RPX was formed primarily to buy patents before the sellers
can be sued for infringement. The sellers pay RPX a fee that it
says is cheaper than the cost of fighting the patents in court.
As part of the deal, RPX also said it will license the
patents to more than 30 companies, including Google and Cisco
Systems Inc, both of which last November settled patent
lawsuits filed against them by Rockstar.
Besides Apple, Rockstar also includes Microsoft Corp
, Sony Corp, Blackberry and Ericsson
.
"I think they were not thrilled at the litigation and
thought there was a more efficient way to get fair value for the
portfolio," Amster said. "It could have taken many years more of
litigation to get the same value.
Ericsson said the deal was good news for the industry.
Microsoft said it "demonstrates our patent system working to
promote innovation." Apple, Sony, Google and Blackberry all
declined to comment.
The deal is the latest to help calm the protracted
smartphone legal battles. Earlier this year, Apple and Google
agreed to drop all lawsuits between them, and Apple and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd did the same for litigation
outside of the United States.
