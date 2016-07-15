Xerox rejects RR Donnelley merger proposal - WSJ

July 14 Xerox Corp privately rejected a
bid to merge its document business with financial printing firm
RR Donnelley & Sons Co, the Wall Street Journal reported
Thursday.
Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox has drawn some interest in
potential deals since announcing plans in January to split into
two businesses, the Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. on.wsj.com/29Uux0L
RR Donnelley, which is also in the process of breaking up,
proposed that its executives take control of the combined
operations, and sought several hundred million dollars in new
cost cuts, the newspaper reported.
Xerox declined to comment while RR Donnelley was not
available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Reuters reported Monday, citing sources, that Xerox has been
in talks to acquire RR Donnelley, but the companies still had
significant issues to negotiate and a deal was not imminent.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)