Printing services company RR Donnelley to split

BRIEF-SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
Aug 4 Printing services provider RR Donnelley & Sons Co said it plans to split itself into three publicly traded companies.
The first company will focus on financial communications and data services, the second on publishing and retail print services and the third on customized communications management, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
* ACCO BRANDS RECEIVES CLEARANCE FROM COMPETITION AUTHORITIES FOR ACQUISITION OF ESSELTE
* INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES $4.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK