Printing services company RR Donnelley to split

Aug 4 Printing services provider RR Donnelley & Sons Co said it plans to split itself into three publicly traded companies.

The first company will focus on financial communications and data services, the second on publishing and retail print services and the third on customized communications management, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

