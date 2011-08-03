UPDATE 2-RR Donnelley Q2 revenue misses on home market weakness

* Q2 rev $2.62 bln vs est $2.66 bln

Aug 3 U.S. printing services firm RR Donnelley & Sons posted a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by pricing pressure and a drop in demand for books and directories in its home market.

Shares of the company fell as much as 14 percent on the revenue miss, which prompted at least one brokerage to downgrade the stock.

"Disappointing organic growth in US Print will likely result in meaningfully lower revenue and EBITDA estimates going forward," said Baird Equity Research, which cut its rating on the company's shares to "neutral."

The company gets more than 70 percent of its revenue from its U.S. business.

The company's adjusted earnings, which were boosted by the acquisition of marketing communications provider Bowne & Co, topped analyst estimates by a cent.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.62 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.66 billion.

Shares of the company were trading down 13 percent at $15.60 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)