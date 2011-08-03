UPDATE 2-RR Donnelley Q2 revenue misses on home market weakness

* Q2 rev $2.62 bln vs est $2.66 bln
Aug 3 U.S. printing services firm RR Donnelley &
Sons posted a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue,
hurt by pricing pressure and a drop in demand for books and
directories in its home market.
Shares of the company fell as much as 14 percent on the
revenue miss, which prompted at least one brokerage to downgrade
the stock.
"Disappointing organic growth in US Print will likely result
in meaningfully lower revenue and EBITDA estimates going
forward," said Baird Equity Research, which cut its rating on
the company's shares to "neutral."
The company gets more than 70 percent of its revenue from
its U.S. business.
The company's adjusted earnings, which were boosted by the
acquisition of marketing communications provider Bowne & Co,
topped analyst estimates by a cent.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.62 billion, compared with
analysts' estimate of $2.66 billion.
Shares of the company were trading down 13 percent at $15.60
on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb
