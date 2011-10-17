UPDATE 1-RR Donnelley receives $550 mln contract from American Media

* RR Donnelley to provide services in North America, UK

* To produce new American Media launches, and print OK!, Star Magazine

* To provide services through its Custompoint Solutions Group (Follows Alerts)

Oct 17 U.S. printing services firm RR Donnelley & Sons said it has received a $550 million multi-year contract from magazine publisher American Media Inc to provide printing and services in North America and the UK.

According to the agreement, which expands and extends their 25-year partnership, RR Donnelley will provide American Media premedia, magazine production, variable digital printing, TransPromo communications as well as new digital and electronic communications services through its CustomPoint Solutions Group.

AMI publishes celebrity, health and fitness magazine brands such as Star, OK!, National Enquirer, Shape and Men's Fitness.

Shares of Chicago-based RR Donnelley closed at $15.85 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)