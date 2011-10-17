UPDATE 1-RR Donnelley receives $550 mln contract from American Media

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
* RR Donnelley to provide services in North America, UK
* To produce new American Media launches, and print OK!, Star Magazine
* To provide services through its Custompoint Solutions Group (Follows Alerts)
Oct 17 U.S. printing services firm RR Donnelley & Sons said it has received a $550 million multi-year contract from magazine publisher American Media Inc to provide printing and services in North America and the UK.
According to the agreement, which expands and extends their 25-year partnership, RR Donnelley will provide American Media premedia, magazine production, variable digital printing, TransPromo communications as well as new digital and electronic communications services through its CustomPoint Solutions Group.
AMI publishes celebrity, health and fitness magazine brands such as Star, OK!, National Enquirer, Shape and Men's Fitness.
Shares of Chicago-based RR Donnelley closed at $15.85 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: