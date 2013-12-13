版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 12:16 BJT

RRJ Capital buys $350 mln stake in China Everbright International

HONG KONG Dec 13 Private equity firm RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman Sachs dealmaker Richard Ong, has paid $350 million for a stake in waste-to-energy company China Everbright International Ltd , according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

China Everbright International earlier announced plans to raise HK$3.66 billion ($472.02 million) by issuing 430 million new shares at HK$8.52 each.

RRJ bought 318.36 million of the shares, or 7.85 percent of China Everbright's issued share capital, according to the filing. On Friday, the shares were trading down 1.3 percent at HK$9.45.

China Everbright is RRJ's second bet on China's waste recycling industry, as the country's government seeks to tackle chronic pollution.

In October, RRJ invested $33 million in China-focused water treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd with China sovereign wealth fund CIC..
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐