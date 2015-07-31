RSA short-sellers stay on sidelines as Zurich ponders bid

* Zurich Insurance says considering bid for UK rival RSA
* RSA stock up about 20 pct; demand to borrow stock down
* Most analysts back deal in consolidating industry
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, July 31 Hedge funds have yet to bet on a
fall in RSA shares even though they have risen about 20
percent on the possibility of a bid from Zurich Insurance
, pointing to market confidence a deal will be done.
Shares in the British insurer posted their best one-day gain
in 23 years on Tuesday, when its cash-rich Swiss peer said it
was considering an offer. But short-sellers have since largely
steered clear of punts on a correction, data showed on Friday.
In the process of short-selling, a hedge fund or other
short-term investor will borrow the stock for a small fee and
then sell it into the market, expecting to buy it back at a
cheaper price when the stock falls. They then return the stock
to its original owner and pocket the difference.
Some 3.1 million shares, or 1 percent, of the RSA stock that
could be borrowed by speculators was actually out on loan as of
midday on Friday, the data from industry tracker Sungard showed.
That is down more than 20 percent from the 4.2 million
shares on loan a month earlier and compares with a FTSE 100
average of 6 percent.
Furthermore industry experts said short-sellers who had bet
on a fall in the RSA share price before Zurich's statement on
Tuesday, had played a role in the company's record rise, as they
closed their positions.
"People have been closing their short positions as the price
has risen, which suggests they're not ready to stick it in and
hold on ... in the expectation of a massive correction," said
David Lewis, regional head for Sungard unit Aztec Analytics.
"And people don't seem to be putting positions on in the
expectation that that's going to be corrected, so it would kind
of suggest there's some confidence in that deal going through."
Insurance companies across Europe are looking to broaden
their businesses to get a better deal under new planned capital
rules, and analysts expect that to drive a wave of deal-making
across the fragmented industry.
Hot on the heels of deals elsewhere in the sector, including
a $28 billion tie-up between ACE and Chubb, a
potential RSA/Zurich union has drawn analyst support and
underpinned a lack of demand to bet on a share price fall.
After rising 12 percent from a 20-month low on July 7,
shares in RSA then soared around 20 percent on Tuesday to a high
of 525 pence a share following the Zurich statement and also
media reports the Swiss insurer could make a bid of around 550
pence.
Since then the stock has fallen 2.3 percent to 513 pence, as
the market waits for a firm offer to materialise or for a rival
bidder to emerge, such as German firm Allianz, French
company AXA or Italian rival Generali.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Pravin Char)