BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 RSA Insurance Group Plc named Nathan Williams as group underwriting director, effective June 1.
Williams, who has worked at RSA for over 10 years, was previously chief underwriting officer of RSA Scandinavia.
Williams, who will report to group Chief Operating Officer Paul Whittaker, replaces David Coughlan. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.