RSA to sell Canadian brokerage unit Noraxis for $460 mln

May 20 British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc
said on Monday it had reached agreement to sell its
majority-owned Canadian brokerage business - Noraxis Capital
Corp - to U.S. insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
for C$500 million ($460.60 million).
One of the top 100 insurers on the FTSE said in a statement
it expects to receive cash consideration of C$441 million
($406.25 million) subject to closing adjustments on completion.
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is
expected to close in July and to result in a gain of
approximately 140 million pounds ($235 million).
Upon the completion of the transaction, Gallagher will hold
approximately 87 percent of the equity interests in Noraxis,
while 13 percent will continue to be owned by various management
employees of Noraxis.
"This disposal represents further progress against our aim
of tightening the strategic focus of the Group, and brings to
around 540 million pounds the announced sales since our new
strategy and action plan was unveiled in February," RSA chief
executive Stephen Hester said in a statement late Monday.
He added that the group "would continue to evaluate further
non-core disposals, some of which it expect to agree during
2014."
The transaction is expected to add approximately 225 million
pounds to RSA's tangible net assets, improving the group's
capital strength, the insurer said.
Under its financial restructuring plan, RSA announced the
sale of three Baltic businesses and one Polish operation in
April.
The troubled UK insurer has been seeking to boost its
capital base by up to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) after it
was hit by a series of weather-related claims and an accounting
scandal at its Irish unit.
"By adding Canada to our recent expansion in Australia, New
Zealand and the U.K., we are now well positioned in those
countries to replicate our successful acquisition strategy..,"
J. Patrick Gallagher, chief executive of New York-listed
Gallagher's said in a presentation on its website.
Noraxis, founded by RSA Canada in 1999, provides commercial,
personal and employee benefits services on a retail basis.
($1 = 1.0855 Canadian Dollars)
($1 = 0.5943 British pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)