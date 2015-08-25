Zurich Insurance says has understanding with RSA on valuation

ZURICH Aug 25 Zurich Insurance Group
and RSA Insurance have reached an understanding on how
to value the British insurer that Zurich has proposed to buy for
550 pence per share, or 5.6 billion pounds ($8.83 billion), a
Zurich spokesman said.
"This is our proposed price based on our assumptions and
pending certain conditions," he said after news of the tentative
all-cash offer emerged on Tuesday.
"There is common understanding by both companies on
valuation and also on the readiness in principle of the RSA
board to recommend that its shareholders accept a possible offer
at this level," he added.
($1 = 0.6342 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Arnold, Editing by Michael Shields)