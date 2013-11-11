RSA more cautious with M&A after Ireland probe

LONDON Nov 11 The chief executive of insurer
RSA said a profit warning following a probe over claims
and finance functions at its Irish unit may affect future plans
for acquisitions.
"The hit we've taken means while our capital positions
remain strong, they are not as flexible as they were pre hit and
we will be judicious in our approach to mergers and acquisitions
going forward," Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a conference
call with analysts on Monday.
Lee was speaking to analysts after the group announced it
had commissioned an independent review of its financial and
regulatory reporting processes in Ireland.
Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton said the company is
examining "the booking of large losses within claims and the
timing of the recognition of earned premiums," dating back at
least two years.