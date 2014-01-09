RSA seeking legal advice on Deloitte audits after Irish troubles

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 9 British insurer RSA will
be seeking legal advice on possible action related to audits of
the group carried out by Deloitte before financial
irregularities emerged at its Irish arm.
"The board has considered this matter. We will take
appropriate external advice to see what our course of action
might be," RSA's Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton told
Reuters on Thursday.
Houghton added that RSA's chairman Martin Scicluna who is
running the firm since the departure of its chief executive in
December has excluded himself from board discussions on the
matter because of his former role as a partner at Deloitte.
"Because of Martin's previous professional relation with
Deloitte and to avoid any suggestion of conflict, Martin has and
will exclude himself from all board discussions regarding
Deloitte," Houghton said.
Deloitte did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.