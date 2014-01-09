版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 9日 星期四 19:01 BJT

RSA seeking legal advice on Deloitte audits after Irish troubles

| LONDON

LONDON Jan 9 British insurer RSA will be seeking legal advice on possible action related to audits of the group carried out by Deloitte before financial irregularities emerged at its Irish arm.

"The board has considered this matter. We will take appropriate external advice to see what our course of action might be," RSA's Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton told Reuters on Thursday.

Houghton added that RSA's chairman Martin Scicluna who is running the firm since the departure of its chief executive in December has excluded himself from board discussions on the matter because of his former role as a partner at Deloitte.

"Because of Martin's previous professional relation with Deloitte and to avoid any suggestion of conflict, Martin has and will exclude himself from all board discussions regarding Deloitte," Houghton said.

Deloitte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐