RSA considers sale of Latin-American unit - source

LONDON, March 17 British general insurer RSA is weighing a possible sale of its Latin American business, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in what would be the group's biggest in a long-running series of disposals.

That followed media reports on Monday that the general insurer was considering a sale of the operations, which are spread across Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Uruguay. RSA declined to comment.

RSA has been retreating from secondary markets to help shore up its balance sheet and refocus its strategy after an accounting scandal at its Irish unit fuelled a series of profit warnings and bumper cash call. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Keith Weir)