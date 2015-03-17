RSA considers sale of Latin-American unit - source

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 British general insurer RSA is weighing a possible sale of its Latin American business, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in what would be the group's biggest in a long-running series of disposals.
That followed media reports on Monday that the general insurer was considering a sale of the operations, which are spread across Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Uruguay. RSA declined to comment.
RSA has been retreating from secondary markets to help shore up its balance sheet and refocus its strategy after an accounting scandal at its Irish unit fuelled a series of profit warnings and bumper cash call. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Keith Weir)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi