RSA says Zurich ends deal discussions, July, August trading has been positive

LONDON, Sept 21 British insurer RSA said
on Monday that Zurich Insurance had ended discussions
over a possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.7 billion) offer for the
company, but said July and August trading had been positive.
Zurich earlier said it had abandoned its proposed bid, first
mooted in July, after forecasting a loss in its general
insurance business in the third quarter.
RSA said Zurich had confirmed that its due diligence
findings were in line with the Swiss insurer's expectations and
they had not found anything that would have prevented them from
proceeding with a transaction on the terms announced on August
25.
Investor Cevian Capital, RSA's top shareholder, was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)