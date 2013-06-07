版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 7日 星期五 16:37 BJT

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-RESEARCH ALERT-RSA Insurance: Morgan Stanley raises to overweight (June 6)

(Corrects to say price target raised to 127p not 136p. Morgan Stanley corrects)

June 7 June 6 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from underweight * Morgan Stanley raises price target to 127p from 124p

For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on RCH/EUROPE Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click RCH/EUROPE Reuters Station users, click .1580 (Created by Eileen Soreng)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐