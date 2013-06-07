CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-RESEARCH ALERT-RSA Insurance: Morgan Stanley raises to overweight (June 6)

(Corrects to say price target raised to 127p not 136p. Morgan Stanley corrects)

June 7 June 6 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Morgan Stanley raises to overweight from underweight * Morgan Stanley raises price target to 127p from 124p

