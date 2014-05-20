BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells stake in Noraxis for C$500 million

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* To sell shareholding in Noraxis Capital Corporation, its canadian insurance brokerage business, to a subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
* Total aggregate price for business is C$500 million
* Including estimated excess working capital, RSA is expected to receive cash consideration of C$441 million (£238m)
* Transaction is expected to close within two months
* Transaction expected to result in gain on sale of approximately 140 million pounds and is expected to add approximately 225 million pounds to group's tangible net assets
* In 2013, Noraxis accounted for 184 million pounds of total assets and 85 million pounds of shareholders' funds at December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
