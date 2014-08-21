BRIEF-RSA to sell insurance business in Singapore, HK to Allied World

Aug 21 Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Rsa announces £130m sale of operations in singapore and hong kong

* Rsa will receive aggregate consideration of approximately £130m payable in cash

* Transaction to sell the insurance business of each of its branches in singapore (rsa singapore) and hong kong (rsa hong kong) to allied world assurance company, ltd (allied world).

* Transactions are expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately £110m and an addition to the group's tangible net assets of about £95m

* Each transaction is expected to complete during the first half of 2015