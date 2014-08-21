BRIEF-RSA to sell insurance business in Singapore, HK to Allied World

Aug 21 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* Rsa announces £130m sale of operations in singapore and
hong kong
* Rsa will receive aggregate consideration of approximately
£130m payable in cash
* Transaction to sell the insurance business of each of its
branches in singapore (rsa singapore) and hong kong (rsa hong
kong) to allied world assurance company, ltd (allied world).
* Transactions are expected to result in a gain on sale of
approximately £110m and an addition to the group's tangible net
assets of about £95m
* Each transaction is expected to complete during the first
half of 2015
