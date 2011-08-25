UPDATE 1-RIM unveils new cloud-based music service

BRIEF-EXO U INC FILES NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
* EXO U FILES A NOTICE OF INTENTION UNDER THE BANKRUPTCY AND INSOLVENCY ACT
Aug 25 Canada's Research In Motion Ltd will unveil a new cloud-based social music sharing service called BBM Music, as companies begin to bet on entertainment delivered over the Internet that incorporates social networking features.
Research in Motion, the maker of BlackBerry phones, said select music from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music and EMI would be available for the users.
A closed beta trial of the BBM Music service is starting on Thursday in Canada, the United States and the UK, the company said.
The music service is expected to be commercially available to customers later this year for a monthly subscription of $4.99 in a number of countries, it said.
Cloud computing is being promoted as the new generation of data, entertainment and application storage, with users storing data not on computers or on local servers but in a "cloud" maintained by servers that may be in several locations. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.