New Issue-RSHB Capital S.A. adds $350 mln notes

June 29 RSHB Capital S.A. on Thursday added $350 million of senior unsecured loan participation notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The tap was upsized from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, JP Morgan and VTB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RSHB CAPITAL S.A. AMT $350 MLN COUPON 5.298 PCT MATURITY 12/27/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.5 FIRST PAY 12/27/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.192 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/05/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 451.4 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A