New Issue-RSHB Capital S.A. adds $350 mln notes

June 29 RSHB Capital S.A. on Thursday
added $350 million of senior unsecured loan participation notes
in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The tap was upsized from an originally planned $250 million.
    Citigroup, JP Morgan and VTB Capital were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: RSHB CAPITAL S.A. 

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 5.298 PCT   MATURITY    12/27/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100.5    FIRST PAY   12/27/2012
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.192 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/05/2012   
S&P N/A         SPREAD 451.4 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

