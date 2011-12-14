RSR Capital returning money after Asia hedge fund losses

Dec 14 Singapore-based hedge fund RSR Capital is returning money to external investors and plans to change the fund's strategy for a possible relaunch next year, said Chief Operating Officer and Founding Partner Christophe Delorme.

RSR Capital's other partners are Remi Colinmaire, former head of index volatility trading in London and Tokyo at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Serge Handjian, former head of equity derivatives in Tokyo at Barclays Capital and Robert Webb, who ran Asian index option trading for Morgan Stanley .

"We are still here. We will trade only for ourselves for few months and resume with the fund once ready," Delorme, a former head of Japanese over-the-counter multi-products at Newedge Group, told Reuters in an e-mail on Wednesday.

RSR Capital's volatility hedge fund, Caerus Arbitrage Asia, started trading with $4 million in August last year and managed about $60 million in May 2011.

The fund was down 7.72 percent in the first ten months of 2011, including its biggest monthly drop of 5.13 percent in September, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.