公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 29日 星期四

Burger King aims to curb antibiotics used in chicken supply

CHICAGO Dec 28 Restaurant Brands International Inc's Burger King and Tim Hortons chains aim to switch to chicken raised without antibiotics considered "critically important" to human medicine in U.S. stores in 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

The company plans to make the same change in Canada in 2018. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein and Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
