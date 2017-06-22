UPDATE 3-Parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons to curb antibiotics in chicken

(Adds Sanderson CFO comment, final paragraph)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King
and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics
in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain
operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous
antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.
Restaurant Brands International Inc said it intends
to switch its Burger King and Tim Hortons chains in the United
States and Canada to chicken raised without the use of
antibiotics important to human medicine by the end of 2018.
The company, which bought Popeyes Louisiana Chicken this
year, said it intends to apply the new policy to all brands over
time. It did not share additional details about the new
antibiotic rules.
Human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a
grave threat to global health and are estimated to kill at least
23,000 Americans each year, although a recent Reuters
investigation found that many infection-related deaths are going
uncounted.
Some 70 percent of antibiotics vital for fighting infections
in humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production. Medical
researchers have concerns that overuse of those drugs on farms
may diminish their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans.
As You Sow, a non-profit shareholder advocacy group,
withdrew a shareholder resolution calling for reduced antibiotic
use in Restaurant Brands' meat supply following its commitment
on chicken.
"This is great news for modern medicine and for long-term
shareholder value," said Austin Wilson, Environmental Health
Program Manager at As You Sow.
McDonald's Corp, Wendy's Co, KFC and
Chick-fil-A are among the companies that have made commitments
to reduce the use of antibiotics in the poultry they buy.
Activists on Thursday also stepped up pressure on Sanderson
Farms Inc, the only major supplier that has not
committed to limit use of medically important antibiotics in its
chicken production.
The Organic Consumers Association and other groups sued
Sanderson in federal court in Northern California over its
claim that its chicken products are "100 percent natural."
The lawsuit alleged that government tests of finished
Sanderson products found residues of drugs such as ketamine, an
animal anesthetic dubbed "Special K" by recreational drug users,
and human antibiotics including chloramphenicol, which is not
approved for use in animals raised to become food.
Mike Cockrell, Sanderson's chief financial officer, said the
company does not use the antibiotics or other drugs and
chemicals mentioned in the lawsuit and that it will launch a
"vigorous" defense.
(Addional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and David Gregorio)