Owner of Burger King/Tim Hortons posts jump in profit

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of Burger King and the Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut chain, reported a more than eight-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $90.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a $27.4 million charge related to the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer