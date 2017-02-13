Burger King, Tim Hortons owner's profit more than doubles

Feb 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc
, the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons,
reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year
ago, when it recorded a one-time charge related to the merger of
the two brands.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose
to $118.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from $51.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a $37 million charge related
to the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons, which was first
announced in 2014.
Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brand's total revenue
rose to $1.11 billion from $1.06 billion.
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)