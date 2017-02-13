版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 19:54 BJT

Burger King, Tim Hortons owner's profit more than doubles

Feb 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year ago, when it recorded a one-time charge related to the merger of the two brands.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $118.4 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $51.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $37 million charge related to the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons, which was first announced in 2014.

Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brand's total revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1.06 billion. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐