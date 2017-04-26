Burger King owner Restaurant Brands revenue rises 8.9 pct

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it opened more restaurants.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was $50.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, largely unchanged from $50 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share was unchanged at 21 cents.
Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brand's total revenue rose to $1 billion from $918.5 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: