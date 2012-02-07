UPDATE 1-RTI Q4 revenue rises

* Q4 EPS $0.00
* Q4 rev rose 23 pct
* Sees $700 mln sales in FY12
Feb 7 RTI International Metals
posted a higher fourth-quarter revenue on growth in all its
markets including aerospace, defense, energy and medical, and
the titanium products maker said it expects demand to grow in
2012.
The company expects to post net sales of over $700 million
in 2012, helped by its acquisition of Remmele Engineering, which
is expected to close by the end of current quarter.
"For 2012, we expect to experience continued growth across
all of our business segments, including the fabrication group as
it realizes the full-year contribution from RTI Advanced Forming
and the partial-year impact from the pending acquisition of
Remmele Engineering," chief executive Dawne Hickton said in a
statement.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $713.9
million for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Capital expenditures for the full year is expected to be in
the range of $65 million to $75 million, the company said in a
statement.
The company broke even in the fourth quarter, compared with
a net loss of $1.4 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $141.9 million.
RTI shares, valued at $826.61 million, closed at $27.28 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.