UPDATE 1-RTI International Q2 beats Street on higher titanium sales

* Q2 EPS $0.07 vs est $0.04

* Q2 rev $123.2 mln vs est $122.9 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 RTI International Metals posted second-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates on strong sales at its titanium mill products division, which it expects to strengthen further.

RTI, whose customers include aerospace majors Airbus, Boeing Co and Bombardier (BBDb.TO), said sales at its titanium segment rose 39 percent.

"We are being presented with many new opportunities for both titanium fabricated and mill products," Chief Executive Dawne Hickton said in a statement.

For April-June, the Pittsburgh-based company posted a net profit of $2.1 million, or 7 cents a share, down from $10.2 million, or 34 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $123.2 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 4 cents a share, on revenue of $122.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RTI shares closed at $31.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Prem Udayabhanu)